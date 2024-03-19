Why does the Press Herald continue to publish ill-informed, antisemitic criticisms of Israel? Every time a letter or column fails to mention the horrific atrocities committed by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, the Press Herald contributes to a false narrative that Israel is attacking Gaza for no reason.

This is abundantly clear in a letter of March 12, claiming that the current crisis in Gaza “began in 1948 when 700,000 Palestinians were displaced.” That is false. This current crisis started after terrorists slaughtered and raped more than 1,100 innocent Israeli civilians.

Where is the condemnation of the terrorists? Or is it only Jews the writer wants to criticize?

Rape is not resistance. Beheading babies is not resistance. Executing the elderly is not resistance. Mutilating the genitals of young men and women for the crime of attending a concert is not resistance. Taking toddlers hostage is not resistance.

For those who claim they just want peace, where is the criticism of the Palestinian leaders who rejected deals for a two-state solution that included giving Palestine most of Gaza and the West Bank in 1993, 1995, 1998, 2000 and 2008? Where is the demand for the return of all the hostages being held by Hamas?

If people rush to criticize Israel without putting the current conflict in proper context following the Oct. 7 terrorist attack, it is because they are either misinformed, willfully ignorant or antisemitic. Unfortunately, the Press Herald’s opinion pages have been riddled with all three types.

Steve Silver

South Portland

