I am deeply alarmed by Israel’s bombardment of Rafah — the last safe zone in Gaza — where more than 1.4 million displaced Palestinians are seeking refuge. The United Nations is warning of famine and mass atrocities if this offensive proceeds.

As a person of faith I abhor the violence, the politicization of a humanitarian crisis. This crisis began in 1948 when 700,000 Palestinians were displaced to make room for the new state of Israel. Continued war is not the answer. In truth, there is no military solution to this crisis. Only once the shooting stops for good can we finally address the root causes of the conflict. Without that, there is only more war in the future.

I am urging Sens. King and Collins to publicly call for a permanent cease-fire, regional de-escalation and respect for international law to prevent further civilian harm.

Prioritizing the protection of all civilians by working to increase humanitarian access, fully funding all humanitarian agencies supporting Palestinian refugees, and reaching a deal to secure the safe release of all Israeli hostages is critical.

Ann Dodd-Collins

Portland

