I totally agree with George Clark’s opinion piece, “We are watching democracy’s slow death,” in the March 7 edition of the Press Herald.

While I did not see combat in the Vietnam War (six years in the Army National Guard), I think he is spot on about the damage Donald Trump could make to our democratic and American principles if he were elected.

Mr. Clark’s piece should be read by everyone who is having second thoughts about how to vote in November’s election.

James Bither

Kennebunk

