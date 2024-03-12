Maine is at a pivotal moment with L.D. 1975, a proposed law that would increase access to essential public health services and remove criminal penalties for personal possession of controlled substances.

Although there is bipartisan support for increased mental health services, there is persistent opposition to decriminalization, which is an integral component of a comprehensive public health strategy. Critics cite Oregon’s reforms as a sign of decriminalization’s failure, while overlooking its successes and providing incorrect information. Contrary to misconceptions, we have strong evidence of decriminalization’s potential to relieve the current strain on the criminal justice system and promote community well-being.

Maine has the opportunity to embrace an evidence-based public health approach to substance use. L.D. 1975 is more than decriminalization; it’s an investment in communities, presenting a fiscally responsible and ethical alternative to the costly War on Drugs. This approach not only addresses the inefficiencies of punitive policies but also aims to rectify the injustices inflicted upon marginalized communities.

Lauren Porter

Church of Safe Injection

Naples

