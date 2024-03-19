I had a dream that Maine prison inmates were producing tiny houses for Maine communities to use in addressing homelessness at the local level. The tiny houses were placed on unused land owned by the towns and rezoned as necessary for the purpose.
In addition to learning building skills, inmates also harvested trees on state- and county-owned land for free lumber. The tiny home designs were developed gratis by the University of Maine. The state secured supporting federal grants and passed legislation allowing communities to decide the number of houses maintained and the dwellers. Town residents volunteered to set up the tiny houses and donated furnishings.
Turns out it was not entirely a dream. Tiny houses are helping elsewhere in our country. Why not Maine?
Charlie Galloway
Kennebunk
