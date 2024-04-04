AUBURN — A push to allow more low-cost structures, such as hoop houses and greenhouses, for the cultivation of crops is to become law this year.

Following the approval of the Legislature and Gov. Janet Mills, the state building code, which had restricted some structures in many municipalities, has been amended to let the structures remain standing year-round.

State Rep. Kathy Shaw, an Auburn Democrat, said she pressed for the change to “help make healthy, locally grown food more available and allow more Mainers to grow their own food in a manner that won’t break the bank.”

“This legislation will reduce barriers for individuals and farmers in more urban areas and help extend our short growing season,” Shaw said in a prepared statement.

Auburn lobbied for the change, which it said fits with its plan to promote more local food production, food access and agriculture.

The city said that it had heard from residents who encountered obstacles to the permitting of greenhouses and other structures sought to grow more food.

“We discuss the requirements with property owners quite often during the summer months in Auburn,” Eric Cousens, the city’s director of planning, permitting and code, said in a prepared statement.

In recent years, he said, many of those discussions resulted “in the disappointment of a homeowner and a decision not to pursue the structure.”

“The desire of the public to produce or buy local healthy foods is increasing, and this law will make growing healthy food attainable to more homes or farms close to where people live, without endangering public safety,” Cousens said.

The existing law, which is to change 90 days after the end of the legislative session, includes provisions for structural and load requirements meant for more substantial buildings than the less-expensive, agriculturally oriented ones eyed by an increasing number of urban residents.

The measure Shaw sponsored does not include structures for the cultivation of cannabis.

