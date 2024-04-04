FREEPORT – Doris E. (Small) Glover (formerly Hilton), 89, passed away peacefully, surrounded by many of her family members.

She was born Dec. 10, 1934 to William and Eleanor (Tripp) Small. When Doris was 3 years old, her father died. She was raised by her mother and stepdad, Orrin Witham (whom she considered to be her dad). She attended Raymond schools and after moving to Yarmouth, she attended North Yarmouth Academy.

In 1951, she married Frank Hilton Jr. Together, they had six children. Life had its ups and downs but through it all, Doris focused on raising her children. Doris had a huge heart with enough love to share with her very large family and circle of friends. She enjoyed family gatherings, the annual Clam Festival, Country music and taking long rides with no set destination. She baked the best biscuits in town and never hesitated to make them, even on short notice.

﻿In 1987, she married Ronald G. Glover and they shared 25 happy years together, until his death in 2012. They had so much fun camping, going out to eat and visiting a never-ending list of family and friends.

In October 2018, Doris went to live at The Hawthorne House, the same facility her Mom lived at until her death in 1982. She enjoyed her time there, making many friends and chatting (aka bragging) about her family with the nurses. She enjoyed all the activities she got to take part in, especially the bowling and the much competitive game of Bingo.

Surviving are her children, Frank Hilton III (Gladys) of Yarmouth, Harold Hilton (Joyce) of Greenville, Everett Hilton (Melody) of Freeport, Bertha Hilton of Brunswick, Nancy Sharp of Durham, Linda Smith of Freeport, and Kenny Glover (Carol) of Plaistow, NH; 18 grandchildren; 32 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren. Doris was very proud of each one of her children and grandchildren’s accomplishments, no matter how big or small.

Doris’ family would like to thank the staff at Hawthorne House in Freeport and the staff from Compasses Hospice. The exceptional care they gave her did not go unnoticed. She was treated with love, dignity, and compassion, never hesitating to go above and beyond, to make her or a member of her family comfortable.

Visitation will be Friday, April 5, 2024, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson’s Funeral Home, Gray. Funeral to follow at 1 p.m. Burial will be Sunday, April 7, 2024, 10 a.m. Riverside Cemetery, Yarmouth.

﻿https://www.wilsonfhllc.com/obituary/Doris-Glover

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Doris’ name to one of the following:

Hawthorne House

6 Old County Rd

Freeport, ME 04032 or:

Compassas Hospice

163 US Rt 1

Scarborough, ME 04078

