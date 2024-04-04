NEW CANAAN, Conn. – Mary Theresa Bohmer Ward died at her home on Jonathan Road in New Canaan, Conn. on Easter Sunday (March 31) after a long illness. Beloved wife of Dan, mother Kathy, and grandmother of Rebecca and Andrew, Mary was born in New York City in October of 1936. Her parents later moved to Caldwell, N.J. where she attended the public schools.

Mary received a degree in education from the University of Vermont where she was a member of the Mortar Board Honor Society. After a year of teaching, she became a student at the Harvard Graduate School of Education from which she received a Master’s Degree.

After living in Falmouth, Maine, she moved with her family to Caldwell, N.J. and later to New Canaan in 1975.

A travel agent for many years, she specialized in travel for rowing teams, with the United States National Teams and Harvard among her clients. Mary was an active parishioner of St. Aloysius where her activities included leadership of Mother Theresa’s Closet which provides clothing to people in need.

The wake will be held on Sunday, April 7 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Hoyt Funeral Home in New Canaan. The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, April 8, at Saint Aloyisius Church in New Canaan. The mass will be livestreamed at the following link: https://boxcast.tv/view/funeral-mass-for-mary-ward-li7nwduym3qncgymqihd

She will be greatly missed by her family and those who knew her.

For online condolences please visit http://www.hoytfuneralhome.com

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to a charity of your choice

