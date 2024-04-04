Nancy L. Gallagher

PORTLAND – Nancy L. Gallagher, 89, of Portland, died March 31, 2024.

Visitation will be at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Avenue on Friday April 12 from 4 – 7 p.m. with a Time of Sharing & Remembering during the visitation at 6 p.m. To share memories of Nancy or to leave the family an online condolence, please visit http://www.athutchins.com.

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.