Steve Lampron honored

Steve Lampron, the recently retired owner of River’s Edge Deli on Main Street, has received this year’s Westbrook Spirit of America Award.

Lampron was recognized for his decades of community service with his businesses and donations. Former Mayor Michael Foley, on his last day in office Feb. 12, read an announcement praising Lampron. Interim Mayor David Morse and Foley later presented the award to Lampron while he was a volunteer at the Paper City Hoops Basketball Tournament at Westbrook High School.

Civil War monuments talk

The Westbrook Historical Society’s picture tour of Civil War monuments in Maine is set for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, in the Oak Room at Westbrook Community Center.

Roberta Dutton Morrill, vice president of the historical society, will present the program originally scheduled for March 2. Admission is free.

Free movies at library

Walker Memorial Library, 800 Main St., is showing free movies at 1 p.m. every Saturday in April.

In the Youth Program room, there will be family movies with PG ratings. This Saturday, the movie will be “Trolls Band Together.” In the Historic Wing, classic movies will be shown, starting with the 1945 film “Detour,” not rated.

For a full list, go to the library calendar at westbrookmaine.com. For more information, call the library at 854-0630.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on April 3, 1974, that Dennis Marrotte, son of Rodolphe Marrotte of Falmouth Street, had been promoted to sergeant in the Air Force. He had been chosen Airman of the Quarter at McChord Air Force Base in Tacoma, Washington, where he served with the 1905th Communications Squadron.

