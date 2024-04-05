I read the story in the March 24 Press Herald on Dakota Adams with great interest. For those who missed it, the story is about a son traumatized by his father’s influence and upbringing. Adams’ father is Stewart Rhodes, the founder of the Oath Keepers, who led the mob that ransacked our Capitol to prevent the legal transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021.

The story is emblematic in many ways. It is the story of distrust in his father and how, over time, he learned to break free of his traumatic upbringing in a paranoid household.

Like many Republicans who are doing so today, Mr. Adams is starting to take personal responsibility for the actions of his past. These were dishonest actions foisted on him from a domineering father. In his adult life, he has come to realize that the Republican Party enabled a president to become an active danger to our republic.

However, the danger still exists as, unfortunately, many Republicans refuse to hold themselves or Congress accountable. Democracy dies in darkness. Let’s hope they see the light before it is too late.

Tracy Floyd

Cape Elizabeth

