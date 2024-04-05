INNSBRUCK, Austria — Skiing power couple Mikaela Shiffrin and Aleksander Aamodt Kilde have announced they’re engaged to be married.
Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic champion who has won a record 97 World Cup races, holds her ring up to the camera in one of several photos they posted on their social media accounts.
Aamodt Kilde is a former overall World Cup champion and two-time Olympic medalist. The 31-year-old Norwegian’s season ended in January when he sustained injuries in a crash during a downhill race in Wengen, Switzerland.
They’ve been dating for several years.
The 29-year-old Shiffrin completed her season three weeks ago with her record-extending 60th win in slalom and 97th overall at the World Cup finals.
The American had been earlier sidelined for six weeks because of a knee injury sustained in a downhill crash Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy in January.
