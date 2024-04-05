Brad Marchand was glad to score his first goal in 10 games. He was glad to put a milestone behind him and especially happy that it contributed to a strong team effort in the Bruins’ 4-1 win over Carolina.

But Boston’s captain, who’d been hesitant to put his 1,000th career game into perspective earlier in the season, avoided doing it with his 400th career goal that he scored Thursday.

“It’s good. Trying not to think about it. It was an elephant in the room. It’s nice to get it,” Marchand said. “Don’t have to worry about it anymore. It’s nice that we had a really good game to follow it up. It was big road trip. It was a good night.”

Jim Montgomery was impressed.

“It’s an amazing accomplishment to get 400 goals in this league. It’s speaks about longevity. It’s speaks about your ability to make a tremendous amount of plays,” Montgomery said. “That’s a guy who has been doubted his whole career and continues to put off any doubts in anyone’s mind about what a great hockey player and great Bruin he is.”

But even at 35, Marchand isn’t thinking about the end of the line any time soon.

“I try not to think about things that I’ve done while I’m still playing,” Marchand said. “I have much larger goals and hopefully there’s plenty more. I’ll reminisce at the end.”

Jeremy Swayman was happy to talk for him.

“I’m so happy for him. He’s worked so hard. I couldn’t be luckier being a part of it and seeing what he does every day on and off the ice, being a true leader,” Swayman said. “He’s one of those guys who doesn’t have to preach. You do whatever he does and you’re going to be OK. I’m extremely happy for him and grateful that he’s on our team.”

DANTON HEINEN’S unexpected impactful season has earned the Bruins forward a nomination for the Bill Masterson Memorial Trophy.

The Masterton Trophy is annually given to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Each chapter of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) nominates one player from each team.

Heinen joined the Bruins on a professional tryout agreement before the season and has earned his way into a regular role. The 28-year-old began his career in Boston from 2016-20 before being traded to Anaheim. He spent two years in Pittsburgh before returning to the Bruins this year.

In 69 games he had 16 goals and 18 assists for 34 points and a plus-14 rating. He’s contributed as a penalty killer at time as well.

“There are few better examples of resilience than Danton Heinen earning his way into a top-six role with the Boston Bruins this season after being a training camp invite that had to win his spot in the fall,” Boston chapter chair Joe Haggerty said. “Heinen went from not being in Boston’s plans at all in the offseason to becoming an integral, versatile part of this season’s team in his second go-round with the B’s organization. Aside from being a solid pro and a valued teammate, that dedication and resilience also makes him an excellent Bruins nominee for this season’s Masterton Trophy.”

