RALEIGH, N.C. — David Pastrnak and Danton Heinen each had a goal and an assist in the first period and the Boston Bruins beat the Carolina Hurricanes 4-1 on Thursday night.

UP NEXT WHO: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins WHEN: 3:30 p.m. Saturday TELEVISION: ABC

Brad Marchand had the game’s first goal, Hampus Lindholm added an empty-netter and Jeremy Swayman made 27 saves for Boston.

Boston finished a six-game road stretch at 4-2-0.

It was the first loss in more than five months for Carolina goalie Frederik Andersen, who had gone 7-0-0 since returning to action following a health issue that kept him off the ice since early November. He made 24 saves.

Andersen, in his 100th game as a Hurricane, fell to 11-2-0 this season.

Carolina’s Jake Guentzel scored on a 5-on-3 power play in the second period, but the Hurricanes were left without a point for just the second time in their last 11 games.

Advertisement

Marchand took Morgan Geekie’s pass to go in on Andersen, who initially blocked the shot, but the puck got under his pads and into the net just 2:12 into the game.

It was Marchand’s 19th goal. Geekie, a former Hurricane, increased his career-high assists total to 20.

Pastrnak skated in patiently from the left side and wasn’t challenged before popping the puck over Andersen from close range for his team-leading 47th goal of the season.

Heinen one-timed a pass from Pastrnak for his 16th goal, giving the Bruins a 3-0 edge less than 11 minutes into the game.

Guentzel lifted the puck over Swayman, who was laying across the crease, to score at 15:12 of the second. Guentzel has 25 goals this season, including three in 12 games since joining the Hurricanes in a trade from Pittsburgh.

The Bruins played without winger Justin Brazeau, who was injured Tuesday night in Nashville and returned to Boston for evaluation. He hadn’t missed a game in more than a month.

Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast was back on the ice after missing six games with an injury.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous