Former Maine Gov. Joseph Brennan, a Portland native who served as the state’s 70th governor from 1979 to 1987 as part of a lengthy career in politics, has died. He was 89.

In a Saturday statement confirming Brennan’s death, fellow Maine Democrat and former U.S. Sen. George Mitchell said that Maine has lost a great leader.

“All of us who were fortunate to work with him learned from him how to deal with people and with important and sometimes difficult issues,” Mitchell said. “He was a superb leader and lawyer who understood the importance of a firm and fair system of justice in our democracy. I worked with him and learned from him over many years.

“His family and the people of Maine have lost a great man, and I have lost a dear friend.”

Brennan, a lifelong Democrat who grew up in Portland’s Munjoy Hill neighborhood, had a prolific political career. He variously served as a district attorney, a state senator, a state representative, state attorney general, governor and a member of the U.S. House of Representatives.

“He was the ultimate public servant. He spent his entire life in service to the people of Maine,” said Jerry Conley Jr., whose father, former state legislator and Portland Mayor Gerard P. Conley, was close friends with Brennan.

Conley said Brennan – whom he called “the pride and joy of Portland, Maine” – will be remembered as one of Maine’s best governors.

“He was very conscious of the poor and taking care of those who’ve been left behind, but he was also very frugal with a dollar,” Conley said.

Outside of politics, Conley added, Brennan was kind and gentle with a “terrific wit.”

“He was a great pool player, scary card player and enjoyed horses,” true to his Irish heritage, Conley said.

Prior to his political career, Brennan served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955. He was a graduate of Boston College and the University of Maine School of Law.

In 1964, he was elected to the first for three terms in the Maine House of Representatives, and in 1970, he was elected county attorney for Cumberland County, according to the National Governors Association. He was elected to the Maine Senate in 1972 and was elected Maine attorney general in 1975.

After his two terms as governor, Brennan served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1987 until 1991, after which he entered private practice as an attorney in Washington, D.C., according to the association.

