A popular Buxton market known for its Chinese food and low gas prices is a total loss after an early morning fire.

Buxton Fire-Rescue responded to a call at Panda Market just before 1:20 a.m. Sunday. Crews found heavy fire from the middle section of the store, assistant fire chief Jeremy Redlon said.

They were able to quickly knock down the bulk of the fire, Redlon said, but a partial roof collapse above the kitchen made it difficult to reach the back of the building.

They brought in an excavator from public works to help get around the debris.

Redlon said the owners, who live on the property, were woken by a passerby who saw the smoke and flames. No injuries were reported but the family lost two pets, a cat and a dog.

The fire marshal’s office is investigating, but Redlon said the blaze is thought to be accidental, possibly either a kitchen or electrical fire.

“Unfortunately, they lost everything,” Redlon said.

Panda Market, a combination gas station, convenience store and Chinese, pizza and sandwich restaurant on Parker Farm Road, gained attention in 2022 for having the only gas in the state under $4 a gallon amid a national price spike. People lined up at the pump, some waiting over 20 minutes to fill up their tanks and in many cases, several gas cans.

At the time, owner Mei Yang said the cheap gas was a strategic business decision that brought people from all over.

“Without it, nobody comes here and they won’t know what we have,” she said. With the low prices, customers come by, they stop in, see all the multi-purpose stop has to offer and often buy something.

“It’s why everybody knows us,” she said.

The owners are staying with friends in the area and are working with the American Red Cross. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the family rebuild Panda Market.

“The woman behind the counter is the most friendly person in this town,” one woman said on social media. “She is definitely deserving of a nice new place.”

Hollis, Standish, Gorham, Saco, Goodwins Mills, Limington, Waterboro, and Scarborough fire departments assisted at the scene, many shuttling water back and forth because Buxton lacks pressurized hydrants.

