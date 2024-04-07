This week’s poem, Ben Boegehold’s “Fool’s Spring,” recalls a shiny boyhood stone – not true gold, but beloved – and meditates on the long Maine wait for true spring. I love this poem’s imagery of light and greens and golds, and its tender appreciation for the beauties and promise within the wait.
Boegehold is a poet and teacher living on Mount Desert Island. His work has been published in this column, the Cincinnati Review and the Stonecoast Review, as well as in several anthologies. He also has work forthcoming in the Cider Press Review. When he’s not writing, he’s usually doing some crazy project on his house, walking in the woods with his toddler daughter or sea kayaking on the coast.
Fool’s Spring
By Ben Boegehold
when we were kids my brother
had a piece of pyrite he treasured it
he kept it in the cubby near his bed
we knew it wasn’t gold but still
we’d bring it out and marvel
at the way it glittered in the light
the way the sun reflected
off each tiny facet
ancient people used to strike
their blades against it sparking
fires in which they offered up
lambs and oxen to the gods
today the sun glints off the ice
that flecks the little stream nearby
my wife and I take down
our box of seeds and sort them
once again like prospectors
we dream of greens and golds
of a summer garden even
as the temperature drops
and the sap retreats while last year’s
leaves swirl in the wind
yet still we go on counting
the days until last frost
striking steel against this fool’s
spring to see what sparks ignite
Megan Grumbling is a poet and writer who lives in Portland. Deep Water: Maine Poems is produced in collaboration with the Maine Writers & Publishers Alliance. “Fool’s Spring,” copyright 2023 by Ben Boegehold, appears by permission of the author.
