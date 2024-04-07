The March 30 article, “Hundreds rally in Portland, calling for immediate and permanent cease-fire in Gaza,” captured the intention of the rally, as well as the energy of those committed to showing up. The rally/march was organized by the Maine Coalition for Palestine and was a beautiful testament to the dedication of those who stand firmly against the U.S. support of the genocide occurring in Gaza.

This was the second rally in Portland in which I was able to participate. Both were attended by 1,000 people, if not more. The speeches were rejuvenating and educational. The march was a reaffirmation of the good in so many people. While organizers took us safely through the streets, chanting the entire route, I couldn’t help noticing the shoppers. Many joined in the chanting, others danced or bowed their heads in support, and some took time to explain to their children what was happening.

What was the purpose? The purpose was to support Land Day, a day of observance of an attack on peaceful Palestinian protesters almost 50 years ago in Gaza. As we can see, this conflict did not begin on Oct. 7, 2023. The 75-plus year Palestinian history is finally being discussed and understood. Sadly, it is at an incredible price to the people of Palestine. It was also a message to our four members of Congress that the people of Maine demand they call for an immediate and permanent cease-fire and to end the sending of weapons and funds.

Mary Dunn

Whitefield

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: