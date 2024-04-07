I’m writing to express my excitement at seeing Rep. Chellie Pingree’s 97% score on the National Environmental Scorecard. This scorecard is published every year by the League of Conservation Voters, and it provides valuable information about the voting records of members of Congress on important environmental legislation.

Knowing where our senators and representatives stand is even more important now that we’re seeing firsthand the effects of climate change in Maine. This winter brought more rain than snow, and the warm temperatures were challenging for maple syrup production. On a walk in early March, I saw that a nearby pond was clear of ice and had ducks swimming in it. I don’t remember seeing that so early before. It’s deeply concerning.

Unless we have legislation to combat climate change and reduce emissions, these warmer temperatures will only increase and grow more extreme.

That’s why I’m grateful to Rep. Pingree for supporting the environment. As one example, she voted against a resolution that would have repealed the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to limit pollution from heavy-duty trucks. Keeping those emissions in check is critical for reducing both greenhouse gases and air pollution.

Knowing these voting records shows me how much priority our members of Congress give to environmental issues. I thank Rep. Pingree for her votes, and I encourage everyone to review these records before the elections later this year.

Erica Bartlett

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: