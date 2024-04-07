When I read the paper and see an exceptional photo, the name Brianna Soukup always comes to mind and yes, indeed, it is hers. Her photos are so true to the moment. An example that comes to my mind right away is in the March 29 paper, where a young boy is gleefully experiencing snow for the first time. Another was a photo from awhile ago of a fluttering cardinal pictured in front of brush with clear, sparkling ice as the backdrop.
I always am so impressed with her artistic and technical capabilities.
Barbara Maddaus
Cape Neddick
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.