When I read the paper and see an exceptional photo, the name Brianna Soukup always comes to mind and yes, indeed, it is hers. Her photos are so true to the moment. An example that comes to my mind right away is in the March 29 paper, where a young boy is gleefully experiencing snow for the first time. Another was a photo from awhile ago of a fluttering cardinal pictured in front of brush with clear, sparkling ice as the backdrop.

I always am so impressed with her artistic and technical capabilities.

Barbara Maddaus

Cape Neddick

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: