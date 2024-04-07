I am very disappointed with the Biden administration’s recent authorization to send more 500- and 2,000-pound bombs to Israel.

These bombs, capable of mass destruction, are surely responsible for many civilian casualties among the Palestinians living in Gaza. An unnamed White House official indicated it is part of the administration’s support of Israel’s right to defend itself. Since when is the continued pounding of a heavily populated strip of land along the Mediterranean coast into dust, causing the displacement of millions and producing tens of thousands of non-combatant casualties, part of Israel’s right to defend itself?

In the absence of any Israeli consideration of, or commitment to, limit civilian deaths or ease restrictions on aid to Palestinians, continuing to provide these weapons is indefensible. It would seem to me that halting the provision of weapons might actually get Israel’s attention and force them to acknowledge the horrors associated with their aggression.

James Norton

South Portland

