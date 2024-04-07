The editorial in the March 24 Maine Sunday Telegram, “Maine finally turns a corner on public defense,” was factually flawed and misleading.

Such uninformed and contrived proselytizing is a disservice to journalism. Much worse, it reinforces Maine’s continuing violation of the constitutional rights of the presumably innocent, indigent accused, who continue to languish in our jails without competent legal representation.

Robert Cummins
Portland

letter to the editor
