The editorial in the March 24 Maine Sunday Telegram, “Maine finally turns a corner on public defense,” was factually flawed and misleading.
Such uninformed and contrived proselytizing is a disservice to journalism. Much worse, it reinforces Maine’s continuing violation of the constitutional rights of the presumably innocent, indigent accused, who continue to languish in our jails without competent legal representation.
Robert Cummins
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.