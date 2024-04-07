For the first time in their 14-year history, the Maine Celtics are headed to the NBA G League finals.

DJ Steward scored 27 points and led a game-sealing run in the fourth quarter, JD Davison added 19, and Maine defeated the Long Island Nets, 99-77, in the Eastern Conference final Sunday night at the Portland Expo.

Maine will face the winner of Sunday’s Western Conference final between the Stockton Kings and the Oklahoma City Blue in the best-of-three finals.

Maine (23-13) led 61-60 after three, but put the game away with a dominant fourth quarter. Steward created the initial separation by scoring the quarter’s first eight points, driving for a layup before knocking down back-to-back 3-pointers for a 69-62 lead with 10:36 to play.

The Celtics weren’t finished. Neemias Queta ignited the crowd by rejecting David Muoka’s dunk attempt, and then finished off an alley-oop feed from Davison on the other end. Jordan Walsh then hit a 3-pointer, giving Maine its largest lead of the game at 76-64, and Walsh grabbed a rebound three possessions later and threw down a breakaway dunk for an 80-66 lead with 6:01 to play.

Maine shot 36.8% (25-for-68) from the field in the first three quarters, but shot 78% (14-for-18) in the fourth. Long Island, meanwhile, shot only 33% (7-for-21) in the fourth.

Kaiser Gates led the Nets with 16 points.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous