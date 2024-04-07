FALMOUTH – David William Clough, 92, whose art graces homes throughout Maine and New England, died in his sleep the morning of March 22, 2024.

David was born in Boston, Nov. 19, 1931, to Esther (Jones) and Willis Clough. David grew up in Newton Center, Mass., and attended local schools, then Tabor Academy. He was active in sports and most proud to be part of the Tabor Boy crew which led to a life-long love of sailing.

He continued his education at Brown University where his extracurricular activities prompted the dean to advise him “to take a year off to think seriously about putting his grades first.” Instead, David joined the Air Force during the Korean War, spending four years at Loring Air Force Base, Presque Isle, as an air traffic controller for fighter squadrons on the base.

After his military service, he returned to Brown, completing his degree in Geology. He then began a sales and marketing career with the DuPont Co. in Wilmington, Del. Within a few years, he transitioned to the hospitality industry, resort hotels and cruise lines. He was marketing director for Holiday Inn resorts in the Caribbean and later became an international sales manager for Holiday Inn in New York City.

At the age of 40, David had what he called a midlife crisis. His life took on an entirely new direction and meaning. This would be the catalyst that helped launch his move into artistic expression. He took up watercolor painting as a hobby.

An opportunity arose to move to Maine. For 10 years, David worked in management of the Prince of Fundy ferry line, concentrating on sales and advertising.

He then realized he could have a career as an artist. David was known for his vibrant, colorful work depicting Maine, Boston, and Caribbean scenes. His images of The Old Port, Town Landing Market, sailboats, and the coastline are beloved by many. His work has been viewed in galleries, sold privately and featured in art shows and festivals.

David was fortunate to find a 12-Step program in 1973 and celebrated 50 years of sobriety in June 2023. Being sober and helping other men to change their lives came first, before anything.

David is survived by his beloved wife Janet (Findlay); and his four children, David Ferguson (Cindy), Pam Kiernan (Peter), David William Clough Jr. (Jenna), and Kristin Clough; his stepchildren Grant Cameron Marea (Pam), Michelle Marea (Jerry Runte), David Findlay (Victoria), Blake Findlay (Tiffeny); and many treasured grandchildren.

David adored his endless line of Pembroke Corgis.

A celebration of David’s life will be in early August.

Foreside Community Church or Hospice of

Southern Maine would welcome memorial donations