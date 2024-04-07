PORTLAND – Eugenia Johanna Johnson of Portland passed away March 24 after a short battle with cancer. She was 68.

Born in Deols, France and later settling in Boston, Mass., she graduated from Northeastern University School of Nursing and was known for her love of the beach in Marshfield and time at the lake in Denmark. She left her career in nursing after her marriage to Larry Johnson in 1986 and became a stay at home mom.

She is survived by loving husband, Larry; her four children and a large extended family who will miss her dearly.

Visiting hours will be held Tuesday April 9 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. with a memorial service from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Jones, Rich and Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland.

Please visit jonesrichandbarnes.com to view the full obituary and sign Eugenia’s online guest book.

