PORTLAND – Ronald A. Kelsen, 81, of Caleb Street, passed away on March 26, 2024 with the love of his life, Donna (Paolino) by his side.

He was born in Portland, son of Arthur P. and Anne M. (Harris) Kelsen. A lifetime resident of the Stevens Avenue/Bradley Street/Caleb Street neighborhood, he and Donna fell in love as members of the ”Bradley Street gang”. They met in kindergarten at Roosevelt Elementary and dated throughout high school. A love like theirs is rare. Though their lives took them down separate paths when he left for the Army, the two reunited not long after his return from duty, and they spent the next 55 years endlessly devoted to each other.

Ron worked tirelessly to provide for his family spending most of his life as a machinist at GE where he served as union president and then at CH Robinson where his dedication saved the company from a devastating fire. He finished his career at B&M and rode off into retirement.

A devoted family man, Ron loved vintage cars and enjoyed taking his wife on long drives in his Corvette and Cadillac including a cross-country trip to the Grand Canyon. He enjoyed playing billiards with his friends, telling stories to company on the Caleb Street porch and kept a meticulous calendar noting all his daily activities including visitors.

Ron loved watching his kids play sports and was a very proud dad. He served as the president of Little League 6, helping with everything from mowing the lawn to raising funds for a freestanding concession stand. He enjoyed watching (over and over) “The Andy Griffith Show” for laughs, old Hollywood classics with John Wayne, Debbie Reynolds, Cary Grant to name a few, and “tear jerkers” like “A Miracle on 34th St.”, and “A Christmas Story”. More than anything, he adored his family. And they adored him. He will be missed by all “for ever and ever.”

He is survived by his wife Donna; three sons, Ronald Jr., Daniel (Liberty), and Michael, six daughters, Lisa, Deborah, Missy, Anne, Shirley-Jo, and Rhonda; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren.

The family will hold a private celebration of life ceremony. Please visit http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com to sign Ron’s online guest book.

