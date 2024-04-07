‘HeartSpeak’ amd ‘Down The Rabbit Hole’

7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday. The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland, $22 in advance, $25 day of show. vividmotiondance.org

Vivid Motion Dance is collaborating with producer Gerry Shannon from Empty Pocket Production to present the double feature show of connected works “HeartSpeak” and “Down The Rabbit Hole,” both inspired by the concepts of the heart, the meaning of wonderland and the healing powers of dance. The White Rabbit’s life is turned topsy-turvy when he realizes he’s late for work. Theatrical madness ensues as the hare is chased and the proverbial rabbit hole is explored.

‘Spinneret’

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Thursday. Ogunquit Museum of American Art, 543 Shore Road, $15, $13 seniors and students, 12 and under free. ogunquitmuseumofamericanart.org

The Ogunquit Museum of Art opens for the season on Thursday with Brooklyn, New York-based artist Anthony Cudahy’s first solo exhibit. “Spinneret,” named for the silk-producing organ that spiders use for web making, features more than 30 paintings that capture the tension between the real and surreal and draw from the artist’s life experiences. While you’re there, you can also see “The Sea, Just Like Your Eyes, Became a Refuge: A Joe Wardwell Mural Commission,” “Networks of Modernism, 1898–1968” and “The Architect of a Museum.”

Caña Dulce y Caña Brava

6:30 p.m. Friday. Strand Theatre, 345 Main St., Rockland, sliding scale from $0-$20. rocklandstrand.com

Lose yourself in the enticing sounds of Mexican group Caña Dulce y Caña Brava. Their music is called son jarocha and has origins in the gulf coast of Veracruz, Mexico. The five members of Caña Dulce y Caña Brava will don traditional attire and incorporate into the performance zapateado percussive dance, done on a wooden platform. The songs feature vocals and stringed instruments including the harp and jarana (type of small guitar) along with percussion. If you can’t make it to Rockland, the show will be livestreamed.

‘Peter and the Starcatcher’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday. Portland Players, 420 Cottage Road, South Portland, $25, $20 seniors and students. portlandplayers.org

Portland Players present a show that won five Tony Awards and tells the origin story of Peter Pan. Written by Dave Barry and Ridley Pearson, “Peter and the Starcatcher” spins the tale of a nameless orphan who rises to the occasion, as he keeps Pirate Black Stache from capturing the celestial substance known as starstuff. From giant flying crocodiles to pirate boxing matches and a island inhabited by natives who speak in Italian food, there’s plenty to sink your teeth into.

‘Grease’ Sing-Along

7 p.m. Saturday. One Longfellow Square, Portland, $10 in advance, $15 at the door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Your chills will be multiplying on Saturday night if you head downtown for the “Grease” sing-along. The 1978 musical starring Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta will be screened with scrolling lyrics, so you can belt out the iconic tunes right along with the cast. Dress the part and maybe win a costume contest prize, and hit the bar for themed drink specials. You better shape up and buy a ticket because this is the one that you want, ooh ooh ooh honey.

