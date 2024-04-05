Nothing says April in Maine quite like a nor’easter.

In a few days, we’ll be back to springtime, but until then, stay safe out there and make lemonade out of lemons with some old-fashioned sledding using our handy guide.

Related Where to go sledding in Greater Portland

It looks like Monday is shaping up to be a mighty fine day for the big event. We’re just making sure you know all of the key info about the eclipse and other things to do in the days leading up to it, like the Southworth Planetarium show “Totality!” running through Sunday.

Fingers crossed the the Portland Sea Dogs can open their season this weekend at Hadlock Field. Friday’s scheduled opening was postponed, but it still might happen Sunday. Either way, we’ve got a fun trivia quiz for you. Let’s hope the Dogs get off to the same red-hot start as the Boston Red Sox.

Nor’easter drama aside, there’s still a lot going on this weekend (although be sure to check before heading out in case of extended power outages). Lyric Theater in South Portland presents the Mel Brooks musical “Young Frankenstein” this weekend and next. Shows are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

If you’ve never tried something called yaki onigiri, consider this your invitation. Press Herald food editor Peggy Grodinsky visited Mami on Fore Street in Portland to try its version of the Japanese grilled rice ball. Having lived in Japan, she’s a tough customer, but Mami more than passed the test.

For a quirky and entertaining cinematic experience, grab tickets for a screening of the black-and-white comedy “Hundreds of Beavers.” Showings are at 2 and 7 p.m. on Friday and noon on Sunday at the Portland Museum of Art. Film writer Dennis Perkins said physical comedy and comic timing are key to this low-budget film featuring human-sized beavers.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous