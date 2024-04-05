Elina Tsibulnikov, 5, sleds down a hill at Deering Oaks Park in Portland. Brianna Soukup/Staff Photographe

Nothing says April in Maine quite like a nor’easter.

In a few days, we’ll be back to springtime, but until then, stay safe out there and make lemonade out of lemons with some old-fashioned sledding using our handy guide.

Related

Where to go sledding in Greater Portland

Total Solar Eclipse

The moon covers the sun during a total solar eclipse in 2017 in Kentucky. Some people in Maine will get a similar sight April 8. Timothy D. Easley / AP file photo

It looks like Monday is shaping up to be a mighty fine day for the big event. We’re just making sure you know all of the key info about the eclipse and other things to do in the days leading up to it, like the Southworth Planetarium show “Totality!” running through Sunday.

Related

How to watch Monday’s solar eclipse

Slugger, the mascot for the Portland Sea Dogs, was inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame in 2023. Photo courtesy of the Portland Sea Dogs.

Fingers crossed the the Portland Sea Dogs can open their season this weekend at Hadlock Field. Friday’s scheduled opening was postponed, but it still might happen Sunday. Either way, we’ve got a fun trivia quiz for you. Let’s hope the Dogs get off to the same red-hot start as the Boston Red Sox.

Related

Quiz: Are you a true Portland Sea Dogs fan? Test your knowledge of the team.

See the musical “Young Frankenstein” in South Portland. John Gomez/Shutterstock.com

Nor’easter drama aside, there’s still a lot going on this weekend (although be sure to check before heading out in case of extended power outages). Lyric Theater in South Portland presents the Mel Brooks musical “Young Frankenstein” this weekend and next. Shows are on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Related

‘Young Frankenstein,’ Punk Rock Flea and the Brain, Body and Wellness Fair

Yaki onigiri from Mami in Portland. Photo by Peggy Grodinsky

If you’ve never tried something called yaki onigiri, consider this your invitation. Press Herald food editor Peggy Grodinsky visited Mami on Fore Street in Portland to try its version of the Japanese grilled rice ball. Having lived in Japan, she’s a tough customer, but Mami more than passed the test.

Related

Mami’s yaki onigiri are grilled rice balls worth getting to know

A scene from “Hundreds of Beavers,” screening at PMA Films this weekend. Photo courtesy of SRH

For a quirky and entertaining cinematic experience, grab tickets for a screening of the black-and-white comedy “Hundreds of Beavers.” Showings are at 2 and 7 p.m. on Friday and noon on Sunday at the Portland Museum of Art. Film writer Dennis Perkins said physical comedy and comic timing are key to this low-budget film featuring human-sized beavers.

Related

Gnaw for nothing, ‘Hundreds of Beavers’ offers a blueprint for low-budget filmmakers

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles