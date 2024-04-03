OAKLAND, Calif. — Nick Pivetta combined with four relievers on Boston’s second shutout of the series, Enmanuel Valdéz hit a sacrifice fly in the fourth inning, and the Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 1-0 Wednesday to complete a three-game sweep.

The A’s drew 6,436 for the finale of an opening homestand in which they went 1-6 and dropped to an AL-worst minus-29 run difference. A total of 45,068 fans attended the seven games.

The team has announced plans to move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season, and it is uncertain where the A’s will play in 2025.

Boston’s Jarren Duran went 4 for 4 and raised his batting average to .393.

Ross Stripling (0-2) gave up eight hits in seven innings and lost his seventh consecutive decision since beating Toronto on Oct. 1, 2022.

Pivetta (1-1) threw 90 pitches before Boston went to the bullpen. Joely Rodriguez got two outs, Justin Slaten four, and Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen pitched an inning each.

After a pair of one-out walks, Jansen got Abraham Toro to hit into a forceout and then struck out Ryan Noda for his second save this season and the 422nd of his career, tying Billy Wagner for sixth most.

Boston lowered its ERA to a major league-best 1.54, and the Red Sox bullpen extended their scoreless streak to 17 innings.

Triston Casas, Masataka Yoshida and and Ceddanne Rafaela hit consecutive one-out singles in the fourth, and Valdéz flied to right as Casas scored easily.

