Zac Veen hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Hartford Yard Goats rallied for a 4-3 win over the Portland Sea Dogs on Friday night in Hartford, Connecticut.
Portland (11-6) took a 2-0 lead on solo home runs by Matthew Lugo in the first and Blaze Jordan in the second. Eddison Paulino added an RBI double in the fifth to give the Sea Dogs a three-run lead.
Adael Amador and Zach Kokoska had RBI doubles in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively, as Hartford (10-7) pulled within a run.
Starting pitcher Hunter Dobbins completed six innings for Portland, allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking three. Theo Delinger pitched two innings of relief and took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits.
Marcelo Mayer was 2 for 5 for Portland to continue his hot start. He is batting .323 with an .840 OPS.
