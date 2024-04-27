AUTO RACING

Kyle Busch turned a fast lap of 162.191 mph on Saturday and won the pole for Sunday’s NASCAR Cup series race at Dover Motor Speedway.

Busch earned his first pole of the season and No. 34 overall in 689 Cup Series races. The Richard Childress Racing driver will be joined by Team Penske’s Ryan Blaney on the front row for Sunday’s 400-mile race on the concrete-mile track.

XFINITY SERIES: Ryan Truex won at Dover Motor Speedway for the second straight year, giving the younger brother of Martin Truex Jr. just his second career victory.

Truex’s No. 20 Toyota pulled away over the final two laps in a race that went eight laps over its scheduled 200-lap finish.

Carson Kvapil, the son of former Truck Series champ Travis Kvapil, finished second. Sam Mayer, Sheldon Creed and Cole Custer rounded out the top five.

GOLF

LIV: Three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele shot an 8-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead after two rounds of the LIV Tour’s Adelaide tournament in Australia.

Steele had a 36-hole total of 14-under 130. Danny Lee was a stroke behind after a 67.

TENNIS

MADRID OPEN: Rafael Nadal beat 11th-ranked Alex de Minaur 7-6 (6), 6-3 in a second-round match, avenging a straight-sets loss to the Australian less than two weeks ago.

Top-seeded Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek brushed aside their first opponents.

Sinner downed fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego, 6-0, 6-3. In the women’s draw, Swiatek made quick work of Sorana Cirstea, 6-1, 6-1.

Seventh-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas was upset 6-4, 6-4 by Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Liverpool’s Premier League title hopes took another hit, as Michail Antonio’s late equalizer gave host West Ham a 2-2 draw in London.

Liverpool has just one win in its last five league games to fall off the pace set by title rivals Arsenal and Manchester City.

• Sheffield United became the first team to be relegated from the Premier League this season, losing 5-1 at Newcastle.

WOMEN’S CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Aitana Bonmati scored, then won a penalty that led to the second goal as visiting Barcelona beat 10-woman Chelsea 2-0 in the second leg of their semifinal for a 2-1 victory on aggregate.

Defending champion Barcelona will face a French club in the final on May 25. Paris Saint-Germain hosts Lyon in the second leg of the other semifinal on Sunday. Lyon won the first leg, 3-2.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Kansas City Chiefs plan to explore options that include leaving Arrowhead Stadium after voters in Jackson County, Missouri, soundly rejected a sales tax initiative that would have helped to pay for renovations to the 52-year-old building.

The Chiefs and Royals, whose Kauffman Stadium shares the Truman Sports Complex with the football stadium, have relied on a three-eighths cent sales tax for upkeep. The franchises wanted to extend that tax, with the Royals using their share of the money for a new downtown ballpark and the Chiefs envisioning an $800 million renovation of Arrowhead.

More than 58% of voters rejected the sales tax initiative after the campaign was met with criticism from all sides.

