Asja Kelman and Eva Williams combined for seven goals and helped host Greely win 18 of 22 draws as the Rangers held off Waynflete, 10-8, in a girls’ lacrosse game Saturday in Cumberland.

Williams recorded four goals and two assists, while Kelman wound up with three goals and three assists. Jane Flynn finished with two goals and Kylie Lord also scored for Greely (4-1).

The Flyers (4-1) got three goals from Chloe Marblestone, two apiece from Lydia Birknes and Tilsley Kelly, and one from Morgan Earls.

YARMOUTH 15, CAPE ELIZABETH 10: Lauren Keaney tossed in six goals to pace the Clippers (4-1) in a win over Capers (1-3) at Yarmouth.

Brooke Boone tallied four goals, Aine Powers and Neena Panozzo each added two, and Sierra Hunt also scored.

Libby Hooper led Cape Elizabeth with three goals. Wylie Stoecklin and Phoebe Altenburg chipped with two apiece, while Laura Clark, Kaity Woods and Campbell DeGeorge each got one.

FREEPORT 15, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 5: Lana DiRusso tallied six goals to power the Falcons (2-1) to a win over the Panthers (2-3) in Freeport.

Mia Levesque added three goals, Kiley Webber and Reed Proscia tossed in two apiece, and Ava Stone and Elsa Klein also scored.

Lyla Casey led NYA with four goals. Ava Wilkinson got the other.

WELLS 11, LAKE REGION 3: Cali Leighton collected four goals and three assists as the Warriors (4-0) cruised past the Lakers (0-3) at Wells.

Kendall Maxon finished with three goals and an assist, Caitlin Rooney chipped in with a pair of goals, and Izzy Leslie and Jess Palmer also scored.

Erinn Green, Bella Smith and Helena Sheldrick each notched a goal for Lake Region.

Delaina Grover recorded 12 saves for the Lakers, while Kayla Bolton and Carys Ramsey split time in net for Wells, combining for six saves.

MORSE 18, HAMPDEN ACADEMY 3: Olive Beeton collected six goals and two assists for the Shipbuilders (3-0) as they rolled to a win over Hampden/Brewer/George Stevens/Hermon (0-4) at Bath.

Zoe Avery chipped in with four goals and two assists. Sophie Prager added two goals, while Lily Wright, Nadia Panetski, Grace Chubbuck and Averi Leaver also scored.

Ainsley Goodwin tallied two goals for the Hampden co-op.

BASEBALL

THORNTON ACADEMY 7, NOBLE 4: The Golden Trojans (2-2) scored five runs in the top of the sixth as they rallied past the Knights (0-5) at North Berwick.

Noah Fullerton had three hits and scored twice for Thornton. Jeremiah Chessie was 2 for 3 with two runs scored, and Quinn Cook hit a two-run double in the sixth.

Joshua Penney picked up the win with three scoreless innings of relief.

Owen Orlando drove in two runs for Noble.

SCARBOROUGH 3, SANFORD 0: Zak Sanders pitched a four-hitter, and the Red Storm (4-0) broke through for three runs in the bottom of the fourth to beat the Spartans (2-2) at Scarborough.

Sanford’s Ben Gill allowed only two hits – RBI singles by Patrick McCue and Matthew Fallona.

Beckett Barlow had a pair of singles for Sanford. Gill hit a double.

KENNEBUNK 9, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Isaac Jensen paced the offense with three hits and three RBI and also struck out 10 over six innings as the Rams (3-1) downed the Red Riots (3-2) at Kennebunk.

Max Andrew and George Lazos added two hits apiece.

Hudson Iacuessa singled twice for South Portland.

FALMOUTH 14, BONNY EAGLE 2: Brennan Rumpf went 3 for 3 with a home run and three RBI as the Navigators (5-0) rolled past the Scots (2-3) in five innings at Falmouth.

Josh Polchies added three hits, Jacoby Porter had a home run and a single, and Tony Severino and Ethan Hendry also got two hits.

Drew Lariviere recorded two of Bonny Eagle’s five hits.

MARSHWOOD 10, DEERING 0: Ronan Garrett was 4 for 4 with two doubles, and Charlie Hudson and Silas Reimels combined on a four-hitter as the Hawks (5-0) defeated the Rams (1-4) at Hadlock Field.

Liam Tiernan, Riley Parnham and Evin Aceto added two hits apiece for Marshwood.

Miles Lawrence led Deering with two hits.

PORTLAND 5, WINDHAM 1: An RBI double by Brody Viola and a run-scoring single from Lucas LeGage staked the Bulldogs (3-2) to a 2-0 lead in the second inning, and Cam Allen scattered six hits in a win over the Eagles (1-4) at Hadlock Field.

Wyatt Washburn took the loss despite striking out 11.

SOFTBALL

PORTLAND 6, DEERING 1: Sadie Armstrong threw a five-hitter while striking out 10 and walking three, leading the Bulldogs (4-1) past the host Rams (0-4).

Hannah Hawkes, Hadleigh McPartlan and Kaitlin Vigue had two hits apiece for Portland.

Mackenzie Siteman hit an RBI double for Deering.

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, MARSHWOOD/BERWICK 7: The Red Riots (4-0) scored seven runs in the top of the sixth as they rallied past the Hawks (4-1) at South Berwick.

Phoebe Dodge was 3 for 4 with a double, Annalise Soucy also recorded three hits, and Jillian Edgar chipped in with a pair of singles for South Portland.

Laurali Shisler had two hits Marshwood.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 15, VALLEY 0: Toree St. Hilaire blasted a three-run homer as the Panthers (4-0) defeated the Cavaliers (1-1) in a three-inning mercy-rule game at Yarmouth.

Jordan Nash was 3 for 3 and drove in a run, while Brooklyn Goodman and Aurora Blier each had two hits apiece and three RBI.

