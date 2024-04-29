Brady Inman lined a single to drive in Andy Choi to break a scoreless tie in the bottom of the 10th inning, lifting Cape Elizabeth to a 1-0 baseball victory over Mt. Ararat on Monday in Cape Elizabeth

Inman recorded two outs in the 10th to earn the win for Cape Elizabeth (4-1), while starter Jameson Bryant threw the first seven innings allowing just four singles while fanning eight and walking one.

Stan Spooner had a pair of hits for Mt. Ararat (2-4).

YARMOUTH 5, MEDOMAK VALLEY 4: Bobby Wolff was hit by a pitch to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning and scored on a two-out RBI double from Alec Gagnon as the Clippers (3-1) edged the Panthers (2-4) at Yarmouth.

Gagnon also had an RBI single in the fourth inning for Yarmouth.

Aaron Reed had a first-inning solo home run for Medomak Valley.

Advertisement

YORK 2, WELLS 1: Brody Gullison pitched a one-hitter to lead the visiting Wildcats (4-1) over the Warriors (2-4) in Wells.

Gullison struck out nine and walked three. His no-hitter was broken up in the seventh inning when Caleb Moody homered.

Gullison and John Jacobson each drove in a run for York.

Spencer Carpenter allowed both runs and two hits while striking out two in four innings for Wells, while reliever Keith Ramsey allowed one hit, struck out five and walked none over the final three innings.

LEAVITT 10, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 1: Noah Carpenter pitched a three-hitter with 10 strikeouts and also contributed a triple, two singles, two RBI and two runs scored as the visiting Hornets (4-1) beat the Patriots (0-5) in Gray.

Jace Negley also had two RBI for Leavitt, which scored five runs in the first inning.

Advertisement

Kaiden Chase singled and scored for the Patriots.

POLAND 3, LAKE REGION 2: Sam Paladino drove in the winning run in top of the seventh to send the Knights (3-3) past the Lakers (1-4) in Naples.

Lake Region tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the sixth against Poland starter Adam Gwarjanksi, who scattered six hits while striking out five in six innings. Regan Cohen pitched the bottom of the seventh to earn the win. Isaac Ramsdell had two of Poland’s three hits.

Caleb Coombs had double and single for the Lakers. Brayden Wilson also had two hits.

GREELY 3, EDWARD LITTLE 2: The Rangers (4-0) scored all three runs in the top of the third inning and held on to edge the Red Eddies (1-5) in Auburn.

Wyatt Soucie doubled for Greely. Keeler Vogt pitched 6 1/3 innings to earn the win and Sam Almy recorded the final two outs by strikeout for the save.

Advertisement

Edward Little drew within one with a two-run sixth. Starter Eli St. Laurent allowed two hits and three unearned runs while striking out three in six innings. Peyton Dyer and TJ Kramarz both doubled.

OXFORD HILLS 2, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Carson Stevens pitched a complete game and the Vikings (4-2) scored in the bottom of the seventh inning for a walk-off win in Paris

Stevens struck out three batters, walked two and held Fryeburg to four hits.

Raiders (2-2) starting pitcher Ethan Lord struck out six in 4 2/3 innings.

SACOPEE VALLEY SWEEPS: Bryce Stacey totaled four hits, four stolen bases and two RBI while earned the pitching win in the second game game of a doubleheader sweep as the Hawks (4-1) took two from the Rangers (1-3) in Hiram, 5-1 and 18-1.

Caleb Vacchiano and Brady Metcalf also had four hits on the day for Sacopee Valley. James Ritter threw a a complete game in the first game.

Advertisement

GIRLS’ LACROSSE

WINDHAM 12, GORHAM 11: Neve Ledbetter scored four goals as the Eagles (2-1) outlasted the Rams (2-3) at Gorham.

Abby Trainor had three goals for Windham while Grace Joly and Mallory Muse added two goals apiece. Emma Ammons also scored.

Haylie Nicely led Gorham with three goals, Hannah Bickford, Piper Forgues and Kennedy Peary each scored two goals with Ellie Gay and Giselle Doucette adding goals.

SOUTH PORTLAND 11, LAKE REGION 1: Sophia Talty and Lauren Steady had three goals apiece as the Red Riots (1-4) cruised past the Lakers (0-4) at South Portland.

Cara Inman had a pair of goals for South Portland, with Abigail Thayer, Emily Keefe and Amelia Saunders adding one each.

Advertisement

Abby Travis scored for Lake Region.

SOFTBALL

FREEPORT 2, MORSE 0: Izzy George threw a no-hitter, fanning six batters and walking three, to lead the Falcons (5-0) past Shipbuilders (0-4) at Bath.

Rosie Panenka went 3 for 3 for Freeport, while George and Vanessa St. Pierre added hits.

CHEVERUS 10, MARSHWOOD/BERWICK 0: Hailey Lamontagne singled, doubled, scored twice and drove in three runs as Cheverus improved to 4-0 with a 10-0, five-inning victory over visiting Marshwood (3-2).

Addison DeRoche threw her third shutout of the season, allowing just one hit and striking out 13. DeRoche also hit an RBI double. Kelsey Cassidy scored twice and Sadie Collins and Anna Goodman had two RBI apiece for the Stags.

Advertisement

OXFORD HILLS 16, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Cameron Mayhan had two doubles and a single for the Vikings (5-1) in a three-inning victory over the Raiders (2-3) in Paris.

Charlotte McGreevy, Sam McPhail and Maddy Miller each had a double and a single while Attie Campbell homered as Oxford Hills scored all 16 runs in the bottom of the first.

McGreevy pitched all three innings, allowing three hits and one walk while picking up three strikeouts.

Carlin Galligan had an RBI double in the first inning for Fryeburg.

CAPE ELIZABETH 11, MT. ARARAT 5: Isabelle Pollick went 3 for 4 and scored a pair of runs as the Capers (1-4) beat the visiting Eagles (0-6).

Grace Callahan, Lauren Steinberg, Phoebe Caton and Molly McKibben each added a pair of hits for Cape Elizabeth.

Advertisement

Audrey Nile had a pair of doubles for Mt. Ararat and scored a run.

WINDHAM 17, BIDDEFORD 2: Addie Caiazzo had four hits with five RBI and five runs scored and the Eagles (5-0) scored nine runs in the first inning and beat the Tigers (2-3) in five innings in Biddeford.

Caiazzo, who hit a grand slam during a four-run second inning, also had two singles and a double. Brooke Gerry hit two triples, scored four runs and drove in three, while Kennedy Kimball had two hits with three RBI. Kimball also pitched a five-hitter with 12 strikeouts and two walks.

Lily LeSieur hit two doubles for Biddeford.

YORK 15, WELLS 4: McKayla Kortes struck out 14 and had three hits, including a two-run homer, as the visiting Wildcats (4-0) handled the Warriors (5-2).

Nya Avery also hit a two-run homer and Sarah Orso drove in three runs for York.

KENNEBUNK 6, BONNY EAGLE 1: Julia Pike threw a one-hitter, allowing one earned run, and added a solo home run and a double as the Rams (4-2) topped the Scots (2-4) at Standish.

Emma Orendorf and Talia Kellum added doubles for Kennebunk.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »