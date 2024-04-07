After Thursday’s nor’easter forced postponement of Friday and Saturday’s games, the Portland Sea Dogs are working on Hadlock Field in hopes of getting in the season opener against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon.
Originally set for a 1 p.m. start, Sunday’s start time has been tentatively pushed back to 4 p.m. The team said a final determination would be made by 3 p.m. With the Maine Celtics hosting a playoff game next door at the Portland Expo at 7, a 4 o’clock start was as late as the Sea Dogs would go, general manager Geoff Iacuessa said.
The tarp was removed from Hadlock’s infield at approximately 11:30 a.m. Shortly after noon, the grounds crew worked to shovel what snow remained in right field.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.