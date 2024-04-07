After Thursday’s nor’easter forced postponement of Friday and Saturday’s games, the Portland Sea Dogs are working on Hadlock Field in hopes of getting in the season opener against the Hartford Yard Goats on Sunday afternoon.

Originally set for a 1 p.m. start, Sunday’s start time has been tentatively pushed back to 4 p.m. The team said a final determination would be made by 3 p.m. With the Maine Celtics hosting a playoff game next door at the Portland Expo at 7, a 4 o’clock start was as late as the Sea Dogs would go, general manager Geoff Iacuessa said.

The tarp was removed from Hadlock’s infield at approximately 11:30 a.m. Shortly after noon, the grounds crew worked to shovel what snow remained in right field.

This story will be updated.

