The Portland Sea Dogs announced that Friday night’s season opener at Hadlock Field has been postponed because of poor field conditions resulting from Thursday’s snowstorm.

The Sea Dogs were scheduled to open the season with a three-game series against the Hartford Yard Goats. The team announced Friday morning that Saturday afternoon’s game has been postponed as well.

The team will evaluate the field conditions throughout the weekend and assess whether Sunday’s game, scheduled for 1 p.m. can be played.

No makeup dates have been announced. Fans who have tickets to Friday or Saturday’s games may exchange their tickets for tickets of equal or lesser value to any 2024 Sea Dogs home game, subject to availability. Check with the team’s ticket office at 207-879-9500 or tickets@seadogs.com.

This is the fifth time in the Sea Dogs’ 31-year history that Opening Day has been postponed because of snow impacting field conditions (2001, 2003, 2007 and 2015). In 2017, the season opener was rained out.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: