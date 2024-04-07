HOCKEY

Ashton Carter scored five goals, and the Worcester Railers rallied from a 4-1 deficit to pick up a 9-5 victory over the Maine Mariners in an ECHL game Sunday afternoon in Worcester, Massachusetts.

The Railers erupted for five straight goals in the second period – three by Carter, who also assisted on the go-ahead goal by Christian Krygier.

Bennett Stockdale, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Ethan Ritchie, Sebastian Vidmar and Tyler Drevitch scored for Maine, and Adam Mechura had three assists.

The Mariners and Railers are now in a virtual tie for third place in the North Division with a winning percentage of .507, just ahead of Trois-Rivières (.500), which ends its season with three games against Worcester. Maine has four games remaining, against first-place Adirondack. The top four teams in the division qualify for the playoffs.

AUTO RACING

FORMULA ONE: Max Verstappen’s record-breaking dominance resumed with a victory in the Japanese Grand Prix, leading basically led from start to finish except briefly after a pit stop.

He was followed across the finish line by Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez – 12.5 seconds behind – and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari.

TENNIS

CHARLESTON OPEN: Danielle Collins powered to her second straight WTA title, defeating Daria Kasatkina 6-2, 6-1 in South Carolina for her 13th consecutive match victory.

Collins became the first player since Serena Williams in 2013 to win Miami and Charleston in consecutive weeks.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: Mohamed Salah converted an 84th-minute penalty to salvage a 2-2 draw for Liverpool at Manchester United in the Premier League.

The result moved Liverpool level on points with first-place Arsenal and one point ahead of third-place Manchester City.

• Tottenham got second-half goals from Micky van de Ven and Pedro Porro and moved up to fourth place with a 3-1 win against Nottingham Forest.

BASEBALL

MAJOR LEAGUES: The Atlanta Braves placed ace right-hander Spencer Strider on the 15-day injured list and recalled right-hander Allan Winans from Triple-A Gwinnett.

The move with Strider was expected after an MRI on Saturday revealed a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. No decision on possible season-ending Tommy John surgery is expected before Strider is evaluated further.

COLLEGES

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Tennessee hired Marshall’s Kim Caldwell as only its fourth head coach in the NCAA era.

Caldwell succeeds Kellie Harper, who was fired after five seasons at her alma mater and a 108-52 record. Pat Summitt and Holly Warlick were the only other head coaches for the Vols.

