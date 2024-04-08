Bruins Coach Jim Montgomery has never been afraid to tinker with his combination. His lineup in the second period often looks different than the third.

Some of his recent moves have helped spark the Bruins’ success this week with wins over Carolina and Florida.

For Thursday’s game, Montgomery moved Morgan Geekie to the first line to play with Brad Marchand and Charlie Coyle. At 6-foot-3, 202 pounds, Geekie gives that line more size and more physicality that it had with Jake DeBrusk.

“He’s been really physical since he’s been up there. Moves the puck well. Makes really good wall plays,” Montgomery said. “They seem to have good chemistry. It’s been good so far.”

DeBrusk moved down and Jesper Boqvist jumped up to the third line with Trent Frederic – Montgomery hoped combining DeBrusk and Boqvist would allow both to benefit from each other’s speed. DeBrusk didn’t get an assist, but was on the ice with Boqvist for his overtime game-winner on Saturday.

“We moved (Boqvist) up from fourth-line center to third-line center because we moved Geekie up,” Montgomery said. “We like the speed of JD and Boqvist together, we think that can be a weapon on the third line.”

Boqvist said he feels good in the new role.

“I feel like every chance I get, I keep getting a little bit better. I pick up on stuff from guys,” he said after scoring the game-winner against Florida. “Last game we started slowly, This was a step in the right direction. Hopefully, keep building on it.”

Charlie McAvoy has been impressed.

“He works incredibly hard. He’s had a great story this year. Coming up and making the most of his opportunities and carving out a place on this team. He’s an easy guy to root for,” McAvoy said. “He’s a great teammate. I couldn’t be happier for him.”

James van Riemsdyk dropped to the fourth line with Johnny Beecher and Jakub Lauko – Van Riemsdyk has just one assist since March 1 and hasn’t scored a goal since Feb. 17. He was once the face of General Manager Don Sweeney’s offseason bargain-shopping success, but his lineup spot is in question if/when Pat Maroon and/or Justin Brazeau come back.

Van Riemsdyk needs to show something on the power play or risk being a healthy scratch.

Parker Wotherspoon and Andrew Peeke are now paired on the third defense – Montgomery started that duo together for the first time on Saturday as the third pair and liked how they played together.

“We purposely matched them up against (Sam) Bennett and (Matt) Tkachuk. They were physical and in their faces all night long,” he said. “I think that’s something we’re trying to build within our team – to be more in people’s faces.”

AFTER WEEKS SPENT working his way back into shape after back surgery, Maroon simply needs to avoid a setback to get into the Bruins lineup.

If he does, the forward who the Bruins acquired at the trade deadline exactly a month ago will make his debut Saturday at Pittsburgh.

“It’s looking good. He’s making the right steps,” Montgomery said. “As long as Friday’s practice and Saturday morning’s skate goes well, more than likely yes.”

Maroon underwent back surgery when he was still a member of the Minnesota Wild and adjusted his recovery plan when he was dealt to Boston for a conditional sixth-round pick and fringe prospect Luke Toporowski.

After initially skating on his own, he returned to practice last week and has continued to ramp up his involvement.

Maroon, 35, has won three Stanley Cups and was acquired to add some leadership as well as to provide some physicality and nastiness to the Bruins’ bottom six.

The Bruins have four regular-season games left. Maroon said last week that he wanted to play before the playoffs to shake off any rust.

“I would like to play a couple games. That’s the end goal to play a couple games before the playoffs,” said Maroon, who said he’s been impressed with the Bruins’ medical staff. “They’ve been really good with me. I can’t thank enough the staff here. They’ve been really patient with me doing all the right things to make sure I’m 100 percent.”

The Wild will be glad to see Maroon active. The sixth-round conditional draft pick is only transferred if Maroon plays at least one playoff game for the Bruins during the 2023-24 playoffs.

