ARUNDEL — The excitement is mounting as the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club gears up for its highly anticipated second annual Fashion Soirée Event, set to take place on May 2, from 5-9 p.m. at the Maine Classic Car Museum in Arundel. Building upon the success of last year’s event, organizers said in a press release that they have once again curated a stellar lineup of local talent and renowned designers to showcase their latest creations. Attendees can expect a evening filled with glamour, style, and philanthropy.

Among the highlights of this year’s fashion extravaganza are the presentations by esteemed local designers such as Albert (Wooven), whose innovative designs continue to captivate audiences. Additionally, local boutiques including Luscious Curves, Nabos, and The Hive will grace the runway with their exclusive collections, promising a diverse range of styles to suit every taste, according to the release. Joining the roster of local favorites are a selection of acclaimed designers who are set to make their mark on the Fashion Soirée scene. From the avant-garde creations of AKAKPO to the sophisticated elegance of Josiane Fashion House, attendees can anticipate an eclectic display of talent and creativity. Tthe event will feature showcases by Art by Ben Maine, Art Love Lifestyle Attire, and Wedding Angels, adding a touch of artistry and romance to the runway.

RnB pop artist Sevee will take center stage with her west coast vibes and will be gracing the stage with her captivating performance, the release said. Sevee’s electrifying performance will showcase her soulful vocals and infectious energy, inspiring attendees to pursue their dreams with determination and passion.

“We are thrilled to announce the exceptional lineup of talent and boutiques participating in this year’s Fashion Soirée Event,” Rotarian Brenda Pollock said. “This event not only celebrates the vibrant fashion community in our region, but it also showcases an extraordinary collection of classic cars and serves as a vital fundraiser for the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club’s charitable initiatives. We invite fashion enthusiasts and supporters of our community to join us for an evening of style, entertainment, and philanthropy.”

Adding to the excitement of the evening, Fashion Soirée will feature a lineup of notable local personalities, pageant queens, models, and Samantha York from the popular television program “207.” These esteemed individuals will grace the runway, bringing their charisma and style to the forefront as they showcase the latest designs with flair and grace, according to the release.

Tickets for Fashion Soirée Event are available for purchase in Saco at Nabos and Whimsical ME and in Biddeford at Luscious Curves and Wooven. Tickets may also be purchased online at https://www.biddeford-sacorotary.org with proceeds directly benefiting the charitable efforts of the Biddeford-Saco Rotary Club. Partnering with Rotarians to create the magic of Maine’s fashion scene and support a worthy cause at are show sponsors Saco Biddeford Savings, Blue Elephant Catering, and Stewart Smith Photography. Follow the club on social media for updates and behind-the-scenes content: https://www.facebook.com/BiddefordSacoRotaryClub

