SACO — Edna May Foster, 93, of Saco, passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2024, at the Wardwell Retirement Community in Saco.

She was born in Milltown, New Brunswick on Nov. 27, 1930, a daughter of Wallace and Genevra (Beck) Pettingale. She spent part of her youth growing up in Biddeford, then in Old Orchard Beach, and graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School. Edna had an extensive work career. Through the years she was employed by Wellwoods Five & Dime Store, by local shoe factories as a payroll clerk, and by Fairchild Semiconductor in South Portland.

Edna was a member of Faith Lighthouse Assemblies of God in Old Orchard Beach, and

found great joy in volunteering for her church. Edna was a tremendously kind and

generous soul, and would never hesitate to share her possessions or money with others.

She spent many hours faithfully reading scripture and praying. Her family and friends

would attest to the fact that she read her bible well over one hundred times, cover to

cover.

Edna will be sadly missed by many.

She was predeceased by her siblings, Robert Pettingale, James Pettingale, and Shirley Saunders. She is survived by her son, Steven Foster and his wife Ruth, and by many nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, May 9, 2024, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco.

