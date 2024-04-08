Falmouth Land Trust will lead a walk and talk at 1 p.m. April 21 at the Falmouth Town Landing.

Maine Master Naturalist Susan Gilpin will present data and talk about the health of Casco Bay, including sea level rise, water temperature, ocean acidification and the amount of pesticides and fertilizers applied in Falmouth yearly that make their way into the bay.

Participants should meet at the Harbormaster’s Office at the end of Town Landing Road.

