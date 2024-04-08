The Yarmouth Town Council has named Scott LaFlamme as the new town manager.

LaFlamme, the assistant town manager and director of economic development, has been the interim manager since Nat Tupper’s retirement in early January. His three-year contract begins April 25 with an annual salary of $147,000.

During a national search, LaFlamme emerged as the standout candidate, councilors said.

“Scott is highly respected and liked by municipal and school department management and staff,” Town Council Chair David Craig said, noting that LaFlamme’s experience, vision and dedication to the community are in alignment with Yarmouth’s values.

“I look forward to a great future for Yarmouth under Scott’s leadership,” he said.

Town management is a career path he has always been passionate about, LaFlamme told The Forecaster. It was important for him to find a community that aligned with his personal values and felt like a place where he could grow and thrive, he said.

“Yarmouth has always been special to me, so it was a no-brainer,” LaFlamme said. “It was a perfect match for me, and I’m fortunate that it worked out.”

He and the Town Council have had a productive working relationship over the last seven years, he said, and he looks forward to that continuing. He’s also looking forward to policy conversations that are starting in Yarmouth and to digging a little deeper into the recently approved Climate Action Plan.

Change can be challenging, he said, and he welcomes conversations with the community.

“We have a team atmosphere here,” LaFlamme said. “Yarmouth has a history and commitment to community conversation.”

LaFlamme became Yarmouth’s economic development director in 2017 and last November was also named assistant town manager. Prior to his work in Yarmouth, he was the community and economic development director in Bath and town manager in Turner.

