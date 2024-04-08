Sea Meadow Marine in Yarmouth will receive $790,000 in federal funding to improve infrastructure and support operations at its working waterfront.

“Because of these federal funds Sea Meadow is equipped to support not only its current tenants, but also the next generation of water-dependent educators, workers, scientists and innovators,” said board President Chad Strater.

The boatyard on the Cousins River, owned by the Sea Meadow Marine Foundation, supports a variety of small marine industries, including clamming, boat building and aquaculture.

The grant, which will be used to improve the landing area as well as for water and sewer line repairs, is important to keep the working waterfront active, said board member Rebecca Rundquist told The Forecaster.

“It’s really hard for small working waterfronts,” Rundquist said. “They’re really important to Maine’s economy and these communities, and it’s really hard to improve.”

Preserving the integrity of working waterfronts is imperative to the local community, she said.

“This is where you land your catch,” Rundquist said. “This is how you’re able to have lobsters and oysters, seaweed farming and boatbuilding.”

Congresswoman Chellie Pingree and Sen. Angus King supported the grant.

“Sea Meadow is so deserving of this critical funding that will be used to keep the waterfront open to all who earn a living from the sea,” King said in a press release.

The Sea Meadow Marine Foundation purchased the former Even Keel Marine land in 2021 from the owner, who didn’t want to see the site developed. The nonprofit operates as both a working waterfront and a center for education. It plans to offer aquaculture apprenticeship and training programs and give those starting out a place to sea farm without having to buy their own sites.

