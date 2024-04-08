Bob Fernald, Diane Horvat and Dan Jolicoeur enjoying a game of hacky sack at the corner of Middle Street and Temple Street (Lobsterman Park) in Portland. The Temple Street garage can be seen in background. Photo published in the Portland Press Herald on May 4, 1989. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.