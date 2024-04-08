Bob Fernald, Diane Horvat and Dan Jolicoeur enjoying a game of hacky sack at the corner of Middle Street and Temple Street (Lobsterman Park) in Portland. The Temple Street garage can be seen in background. Photo published in the Portland Press Herald on May 4, 1989. Portland Public Library Special Collections & Archives

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

Related Stories
Latest Articles