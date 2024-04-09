A Pet First Aid and CPR course in Falmouth last month raised $1,800 for the Maine Pet Oxygen Mask Program.

The program’s founder, Bobby Silcott, was the instructor for the course, hosted by the Falmouth Police Department and Falmouth Parks and Community Programs. Silcott, a retired animal control officer, donates oxygen masks to fire and rescue departments and law enforcement agencies in Maine.

Through his program, Silcott has donated 30 masks to emergency medical providers and police K9 handlers in Falmouth.

