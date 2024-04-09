The Yarmouth Town Council has unanimously adopted the Climate Action Plan proposed by the Yarmouth Climate Action Task Force.

The plan, approved by the council late last month, calls for efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net zero and prepare for climate impacts and outlines steps to do so.

The volunteer resident task force collaborated with town departments, committees and community stakeholders and sought input from the public to develop the Climate Action Plan.

Yarmouth joins neighboring towns that have developed and adopted similar plans.

Yarmouth’s plan can be viewed at yarmouthclimateaction.org/give-input.

