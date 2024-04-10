Foulmouthed Brewing in South Portland announced on social media Wednesday that it will close at the end of the month, saying another brewery has bought the business and will take over its Knightville home.

The post did not name the new ownership but described it as a “new, independent brewery with plenty of experience working within the industry here in Maine.”

Because of the opportunity to sell, the post said, “we feel the time is right for us to move on.”

Julia and Craig Dilger, who started off as enthusiastic home brewers, opened Foulmouthed in 2016 in a former auto garage on Ocean Street not far from the Casco Bay Bridge. The post said they were proud of transforming “a dilapidated old building into the thriving business and brand that we created together with the help of our staff, friends, and customers.”