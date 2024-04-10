Foulmouthed Brewing in South Portland announced on social media Wednesday that it will close at the end of the month, saying another brewery has bought the business and will take over its Knightville home.
The post did not name the new ownership but described it as a “new, independent brewery with plenty of experience working within the industry here in Maine.”
Because of the opportunity to sell, the post said, “we feel the time is right for us to move on.”
Julia and Craig Dilger, who started off as enthusiastic home brewers, opened Foulmouthed in 2016 in a former auto garage on Ocean Street not far from the Casco Bay Bridge. The post said they were proud of transforming “a dilapidated old building into the thriving business and brand that we created together with the help of our staff, friends, and customers.”
The brewpub’s last day of service will be on April 28.
Alongside its frequently changing beer choices and beer cocktails, Foulmouthed has offered a menu of well-made burgers, sandwiches and other pub food like poutine, wings and soft pretzels.
In the years that the brewpub has been open, the neighborhood has changed considerably, become something of a foodie destination. The nearby Judy Gibson restaurant and Solo Cucina market, though, both closed recently as well.
The post noted that “the challenges of the last several years have been ceaseless” and that while they were sad to close, they are also “excited for the next chapter for the neighborhood and for our own family.”
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login first for digital access. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.