LYNN, Mass. – Ann “Pat” Patricia (O’Grady) Dennis passed away on Saturday, April 6, 2024. She was the daughter of the late Joseph O’Grady and Anne (Monaghan) O’Grady of Lynn, Mass.

Pat was a graduate of Saint Mary’s High School in Lynn, Mass., and attended Northeastern University and University of Southern Maine.

She worked several years for GE in Lynn prior to her marriage. Pat and her family lived in Lynn until 1971 and moved to Cape Elizabeth, Maine, their home for 50 years. Pat and her husband owned and ran a travel company which allowed them to travel all seven continents. Pat enjoyed music, theater, art, golf, and skiing. She was an avid Bridge player. She was proud of her Irish heritage and enjoyed telling Irish stories. Pat was devoted to her family, friends and her Catholic faith.

She was predeceased by her loving husband of 68 years, Phil Dennis. She is survived by her son, John Dennis and Susan of Sharon, Mass., her daughter Paula Dennis of Lynn, Mass., and her grandchildren, Kathryn and James Chaknis of Stoneham, Mass., and Stephanie and Nicholas Decoulos of Danvers, Mass., and great-grandchildren, Ellie Decoulos and Philippa Decoulos, and her sister Jeanne U. Scollin of Brentwood, N.H., and her sister-in-law Cathy O’Grady of Leesburg, Va., and her many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers, Joseph O’Grady and Paul Terrance O’Grady, brother-in-law Paul Scollin, brother-in-law Bill Dennis and wife Jeanne Dennis, and sister-in-law Helen Dennis.

Visiting Hours will be on Thursday, April 11, 2024 from 3-6 p.m., in the Cuffe-McGinn Funeral Home, 157 Maple Street, Lynn. Her Funeral Mass will be held the following morning on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 10 a.m., in the Our Lady of the Assumption Church, 17 Grove Street, Lynnfield. Relatives and friends are welcome to meet at the Funeral Home to drive in procession to the church. Burial to follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Lynn.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to St. Vincent DePaul of the Our Lady of the Assumption Chapter, 17 Grove Street, Lynnfield MA 01940 or My Brother’s Table

98 Willow St.

Lynn, MA 01901.

