A single-engine plane made an emergency landing in Hollis when it was running low on fuel Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a call that a plane had landed on the lawn near the Poland Springs building on Killick Pond Road in Hollis, the York County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

Deputies found the blue and white Cessna 180 parked in front of the facility, York County Sheriff William King Jr. said.

The pilot, Joseph Bowen, 57, of Norway, landed the plan when fuel began to run low.

The plane will be refueled and Killick Pond Road will be blocked off by the fire department to allow for takeoff, King said.

King said the pilot had to get fuel in Limington and will use the road as a runway. It was not expected to disrupt much traffic, he said.

