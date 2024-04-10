BASKETBALL

Arkansas hired John Calipari as men’s basketball coach on Wednesday, a day after the Hall of Fame coach stepped down from the Kentucky program he led to the 2012 NCAA championship.

The 65-year-old Calipari signed a five-year contract with an annual base salary of $7 million through April 2029 with a maximum of two automatic rollover years for NCAA Tournament appearances that would extend the contract to 2031.

The deal includes a $1 million signing bonus and features retention bonuses of $500,000 each year of the contract along with one-time bonuses for making the NCAA Tournament, reaching the second round, Sweet 16, Final Four and winning a national championship.

Kentucky had been paid Calipari $8.5 million annually.

Calipari is the winningest active coach in men’s college basketball, with a career record of 855-263 in stops at Massachusetts, Memphis and Kentucky. He has led his programs to six Final Fours and three national championship games. He has won numerous awards, including AP Coach of the Year in 2015.

• Isaiah Collier is leaving Southern California after one season to enter the NBA draft.

Collier averaged 16.3 points — second-best on the team — and 2.9 rebounds while starting 26 of the 27 games in which he appeared. He shot 49% from the floor and 67% from the free-throw line for the Trojans, who were 15-18 overall. He missed six games after having right hand surgery in January.

• Green Bay’s Kevin Borseth is retiring from college basketball after winning 821 games and earning 14 NCAA Tournament berths during a 37-year head coaching career.

Borseth announced his retirement at a morning news conference. He owned an 821-316 overall record, ranking him 16th among all Division I women’s basketball coaches in total wins.

Green Bay went 27-7 this season and made its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2018, losing to Tennessee in the first round.

NBA: Toronto’s Jontay Porter could face expulsion from the league if the gambling-related accusations against him are found to be true, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said.

Silver, speaking after a two-day meeting of the league’s Board of Governors, did not reveal any specifics about the investigation surrounding Porter, other than saying the probe is ongoing. Porter has not played since the league said it was looking into betting patterns surrounding his on-court performance.

WNBA: The WNBA will show 36 of the Indiana Fever’s 40 games on its national broadcast and streaming partners, starting with the season opener at Connecticut on May 14. Last season, the Fever had only 22 of their games shown nationally.

The Fever, who are expected to take Clark first in the WNBA draft on Monday, will appear eight times across ABC, ESPN and ESPN2 as well as eight times on ION and twice on CBS. In addition the Fever will be highlighted 13 times on NBA TV, four times on Prime Video and once on CBS Sports Network.

Clark helped the NCAA get record TV ratings, including 18.9 million that watched the NCAA title game.

FOOTBALL

NFL: Standout pass rusher Josh Allen and the Jacksonville Jaguars reached agreement on a five-year, $150 million contract that includes $88 million guaranteed, a person familiar with the negotiations said.

The deal makes Allen the third-highest-paid defensive player in the league in average salary behind San Francisco’s Nick Bosa and Kansas City’s Chris Jones.

The Jaguars used their franchise tag on Allen in early March while working on a long-term deal that would keep him in Jacksonville through his prime.

Allen, the seventh overall pick in the 2019 draft, set a single-season franchise record with 17½ sacks in the final year of his rookie contract and is 10 shy of the team’s career mark (55) held by Tony Brackens (1996-2003).

The Jaguars released three defensive starters — cornerback Darious Williams, safety Rayshawn Jenkins and defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi — to create $20 million in salary-cap space to sign Allen.

BRAZIL: The Green Bay Packers will play the Philadelphia Eagles when the NFL holds its first regular-season game in Brazil on Sept. 6.

The matchup in Sao Paulo will mark the first time since 1970 that the NFL has played a Friday night game on the season’s opening weekend.

The game will take place at Corinthians Arena, the home of Brazilian soccer team Corinthians. The venue was used at the 2014 World Cup and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics.

The game will stream exclusively on Peacock and also be available on free broadcast television in the local markets of the Eagles and Packers.

TENNIS

MONTE CARLO MASTERS: After dominating on aggressive hard courts, Jannik Sinner made a smooth transition to softer clay by beating Sebastian Korda 6-1, 6-2 in the second round at Monaco.

But defending champion Andrey Rublev was eliminated after a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Alexei Popyrin.

Sinner faces Jan-Lennard Struff on Thursday in the third round, where he will join two-time champions Novak Djokovic — who won on Tuesday — and Stefanos Tsitsipas. The 12th-seeded Tsitsipas routed Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-1, 6-0 and next faces No. 5 Alexander Zverev in a contest between big servers. Djokovic takes on unseeded Italian Lorenzo Musetti.

The sixth-seeded Rublev dropped his serve three times against Popyrin, who next faces No. 11 Alex de Minaur in an all-Australian contest.

De Minaur rallied past unseeded Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor 2-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Fourth-seeded Daniil Medvedev, who is chasing his first title of the year, won 6-2, 6-4 against French veteran Gaël Monfils, and two-time French Open runner-up Casper Ruud — seeded eighth — downed Alejandro Tabilo 6-2, 6-4.

