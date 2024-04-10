CLEVELAND — Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoán Moncada will miss at least three months and maybe up to six with a severe leg injury sustained while running to first base on Tuesday night.

The team said Wednesday that Moncada suffered a strained adductor as he tried to beat out an infield grounder in the second inning of Chicago’s 7-5 win over the Guardians.

Moncada, 28, who had been dealing with a nagging injury in the same area for a few days leading into the game, collapsed as he neared the bag. He writhed in pain on the ground for several minutes before being helped off the field.

He’s the third regular to be injured already this season for Chicago, which is already missing outfielder Luis Robert Jr. (hip flexor) and slugger Eloy Jimenez (adductor). The timetable for Robert’s return remains unknown and Jimenez could be back as early as this weekend.

To take Moncada’s roster spot, the White Sox recalled outfielder Oscar Colás from Triple-A Charlotte.

Moncada, who has been slowed by injuries the past few seasons, was batting .282 with three doubles in 11 games this season.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

TWINS 3, DODGERS 2: Edouard Julien homered twice and scored three runs for Minnesota to spark a slumping lineup and lead a victory over visiting Los Angeles.

Julien, who entered the afternoon in a 3-for-28 start to the season, led off the first and fifth innings with opposite-field drives into the bleachers in left for his first career multi-homer game. Alex Vesia (0-1) relieved starter Bobby Miller to start the fifth and took the loss.

Julien, the second-year second baseman, also started the third with a single and scored on a single by Byron Buxton that stopped an 0-for-33 skid for the Twins with runners in scoring position.

PHILLIES 4, CARDINALS 3: J.T. Realmuto had two hits and scored two runs and Aaron Nola pitched six innings, leading Philadelphia to a win at St. Louis.

Realmuto was back in the starting lineup, hitting cleanup. He left Tuesday’s game after he was hit in the throat area on a Zack Wheeler wild pitch in the seventh inning.

Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos each drove in a run in the sixth to break a 2-2 tie.

